Sarah Shore, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Shore, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Sarah Shore works at Novant Health Cotswold Medical Clinic in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cotswold Medical Clinic
    200 Greenwich Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2349
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sarah Shore, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1376100297
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Shore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Shore works at Novant Health Cotswold Medical Clinic in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Sarah Shore’s profile.

    Sarah Shore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Shore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Shore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Shore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

