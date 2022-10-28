Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Skea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC
Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Grange, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania.
Values Based Psychiatry, LLC38 N Spring Ave, La Grange, IL 60525 Directions (630) 517-0841Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
I've seen multiple providers over the years with varying success. Sarah has been the best. Very knowledgeable, empathetic, kind, and flexible with availability. Unlike some other providers, she doesn't judge or pressure with treatments or medication. She's provided great insight and come up with innovative treatment options that I didn't know were possible. Her care has literally been lifechanging for me. Couldn't recommend any higher.
- University Of Pennsylvania
