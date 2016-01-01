Overview of Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN

Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Nursing.



Sarah Skinner-Scalf works at Louisville Family Care, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.