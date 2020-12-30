See All Family Doctors in Monroe, NC
Sarah Horne-Barfield, FNP

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah Horne-Barfield, FNP

Sarah Horne-Barfield, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC. 

Sarah Horne-Barfield works at Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Horne-Barfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe
    1995 Wellness Blvd Ste 110, Monroe, NC 28110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2217

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2020
    I’ve been seeing Sarah for 6 years and she always takes time to listen to any concerns I have. I couldn’t ask for a better relationship with my provider.
    Robin — Dec 30, 2020
    Sarah Horne-Barfield's Office & Staff

    Experience with Sarah Horne-Barfield

    About Sarah Horne-Barfield, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1023273927
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Horne-Barfield, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Horne-Barfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Horne-Barfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Horne-Barfield works at Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe in Monroe, NC. View the full address on Sarah Horne-Barfield’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sarah Horne-Barfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Horne-Barfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Horne-Barfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Horne-Barfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

