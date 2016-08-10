Dr. Sarah Small, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Small, OD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Small, OD
Dr. Sarah Small, OD is an Optometrist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Alabma-Birmingham and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Dr. Small works at
Dr. Small's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Partners601 Providence Park Dr E, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 650-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Small?
I have seen Dr. Small several times over the years and have been very happy with the complete exam I am given. She is a great doctor who takes the time to tell you what she is doing and why. Then gives you total feedback so you can pick what's best for you!!
About Dr. Sarah Small, OD
- Optometry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487978813
Education & Certifications
- Vision Partners
- Univeristy of Alabma-Birmingham
- Univ of South Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.