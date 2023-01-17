See All Neurologists in Abington, PA
Sarah Smith, CRNP

Neurology
4.4 (7)
Overview of Sarah Smith, CRNP

Sarah Smith, CRNP is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Sarah Smith works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd
    1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sarah Smith, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1750643706
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Smith works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. View the full address on Sarah Smith’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Sarah Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

