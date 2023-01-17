Sarah Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Smith, CRNP
Overview of Sarah Smith, CRNP
Sarah Smith, CRNP is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA.
Sarah Smith works at
Sarah Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Smith?
Sarah was very professional, answering my questions so I could understand. She listened to my concerns. Very pleasant .
About Sarah Smith, CRNP
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1750643706
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Smith works at
7 patients have reviewed Sarah Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.