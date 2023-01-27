See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Sarah Snyder, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sarah Snyder, NP

Sarah Snyder, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Sarah Snyder works at Chattanooga Family Practice in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Sarah Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chattanooga Family Practice
    961 Spring Creek Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 892-2221
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sarah Snyder, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689906968
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Snyder, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Snyder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Snyder works at Chattanooga Family Practice in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Sarah Snyder’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sarah Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

