Dr. Sarah Spears, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Spears, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rocklin, CA.
Dr. Spears works at
Locations
Psychological Services6000 Fairway Dr Ste 5, Rocklin, CA 95677 Directions (916) 315-8500
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to, and very neutral in her point of view. She was extremely helpful.
About Dr. Sarah Spears, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164457842
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spears accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spears. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spears.
