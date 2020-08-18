See All Physicians Assistants in Madison, WI
Sarah Spolum, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sarah Spolum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Madison, WI. 

Sarah Spolum works at Ghc Pharmacy Capitol in Madison, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ghc Pharmacy Capitol
    675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 251-4156

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 18, 2020
Sarah is the most patient and kind health provider I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. I feel like I’ve been to a therapist after seeing her (in a good way!).
— Aug 18, 2020
Sarah Spolum, PA-C
About Sarah Spolum, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922470673
Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Spolum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Spolum works at Ghc Pharmacy Capitol in Madison, WI. View the full address on Sarah Spolum’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Sarah Spolum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Spolum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Spolum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Spolum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

