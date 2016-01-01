Sarah Stobbe, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Stobbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Stobbe, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Stobbe, APRN
Sarah Stobbe, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Sarah Stobbe works at
Sarah Stobbe's Office Locations
Surgical Associates, PC1001 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-4760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgical Associates, P.C.575 S 70th St Ste 310, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-4760
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- Chi Health Nebraska Heart
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Lincoln Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Sarah Stobbe, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043575137
