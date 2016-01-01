See All Pediatricians in Fargo, ND
Sarah Stoops, APRN

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah Stoops, APRN

Sarah Stoops, APRN is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Sarah Stoops works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Stoops' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sarah Stoops, APRN

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154777977
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

