Sarah Strazza, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sarah Strazza, FNP-C

Sarah Strazza, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Sarah Strazza works at Mesa Family Physicians Plc. in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Strazza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa Family Physicians Plc.
    1440 S Country Club Dr Ste 30, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-5800
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Sarah Strazza is not only thorough, but she is kind, takes her time and listens. She doesn’t rush you out of her office and truly strives to improve your quality of life. I would definitely recommend her to anyone and everyone.
    Daniel Ethan — Nov 15, 2022
    Photo: Sarah Strazza, FNP-C
    About Sarah Strazza, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144731480
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Strazza, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Strazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Strazza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Strazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Strazza works at Mesa Family Physicians Plc. in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Sarah Strazza’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sarah Strazza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Strazza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Strazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Strazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

