Sarah Strazza, FNP-C
Overview of Sarah Strazza, FNP-C
Sarah Strazza, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Sarah Strazza works at
Sarah Strazza's Office Locations
Mesa Family Physicians Plc.1440 S Country Club Dr Ste 30, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 964-5800
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah Strazza is not only thorough, but she is kind, takes her time and listens. She doesn’t rush you out of her office and truly strives to improve your quality of life. I would definitely recommend her to anyone and everyone.
About Sarah Strazza, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144731480
Sarah Strazza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Strazza accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Strazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sarah Strazza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Strazza.
