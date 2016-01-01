Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sydlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD is an Audiology in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Sydlowski works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6387Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sydlowski?
About Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
- Audiology
- English
- Female
- 1932303906
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sydlowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sydlowski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sydlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sydlowski works at
Dr. Sydlowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sydlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sydlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sydlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.