See All Audiology Technology in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD

Audiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD is an Audiology in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Sydlowski works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6387
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Integrated Listening Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sydlowski?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sydlowski to family and friends

    Dr. Sydlowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sydlowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD.

    About Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932303906
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sydlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sydlowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sydlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sydlowski works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sydlowski’s profile.

    Dr. Sydlowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sydlowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sydlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sydlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.