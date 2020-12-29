Overview of Dr. Sarah Thompson, OD

Dr. Sarah Thompson, OD is an Optometrist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Thompson works at Vision Care Specialists in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.