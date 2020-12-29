Dr. Sarah Thompson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Thompson, OD
Dr. Sarah Thompson, OD is an Optometrist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Care Specialists Inc1550 S Potomac St Ste 155, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 369-1020
-
2
Downtown1050 17th St, Denver, CO 80265 Directions (303) 298-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great doctor: very patient and has great humor!
- Optometry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114977436
Education & Certifications
- Lackland AFB
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- Purdue University
