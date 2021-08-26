Sarah Thompson-Hubbard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Thompson-Hubbard, ARNP
Sarah Thompson-Hubbard, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Maya Physical Therapy & Wellness Centre1150 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 616-2020Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Cigna
Excellent medical professional. Listens to everything I communicate and offers sound, life saving medical advice. Excellent problem solver. Very warm and kind.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508307034
Sarah Thompson-Hubbard accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Thompson-Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Thompson-Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Thompson-Hubbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Thompson-Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Thompson-Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.