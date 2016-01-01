See All Nurse Practitioners in Vidalia, GA
Sarah Toler, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sarah Toler, FNP

Sarah Toler, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Vidalia, GA. 

Sarah Toler works at Department of Pediatics in Vidalia, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Toler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Pediatics
    125 Church St Ste 101, Vidalia, GA 30474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-3308
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
    About Sarah Toler, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811510357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • South University
    Undergraduate School

