See All Physicians Assistants in Clemmons, NC
Sarah Walls, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sarah Walls, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah Walls, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clemmons, NC. 

Sarah Walls works at Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons
    7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 310, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8688
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Walls?

    Photo: Sarah Walls, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Walls, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Walls to family and friends

    Sarah Walls' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Walls

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Walls, PA-C.

    About Sarah Walls, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356766810
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Walls, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Walls works at Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Sarah Walls’s profile.

    Sarah Walls has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Walls.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.