Sarah Walls, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Walls, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Walls, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clemmons, NC.
Sarah Walls works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 310, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 619-8688
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Walls?
About Sarah Walls, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1356766810
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Walls accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Walls using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Walls works at
Sarah Walls has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Walls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.