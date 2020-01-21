Sarah Webb, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Webb, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Webb, LPC is a Counselor in Portage, MI.
Sarah Webb works at
Locations
Sarah Webb Counseling Services1591 W Centre Ave Ste 102, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 270-9184
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing True genuine really takes her passion seriously glad you have entered my life
About Sarah Webb, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1134566763
Education & Certifications
- Western Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Webb accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.