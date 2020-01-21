See All Counselors in Portage, MI
Sarah Webb, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Webb, LPC is a Counselor in Portage, MI. 

Sarah Webb works at Sarah Webb Counseling Services in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Webb Counseling Services
    1591 W Centre Ave Ste 102, Portage, MI 49024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 270-9184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bronson Methodist Hospital
  • Sturgis Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2020
    Amazing True genuine really takes her passion seriously glad you have entered my life
    Lee Padgett — Jan 21, 2020
    Photo: Sarah Webb, LPC
    About Sarah Webb, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1134566763
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Western Michigan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

