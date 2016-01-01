See All Urologists in Winston Salem, NC
Sarah Winter, PA-C

Urology
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sarah Winter, PA-C

Sarah Winter, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Sarah Winter works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Winter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Urology Baldwin
    2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7339
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sarah Winter, PA-C

    • Urology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1548877939
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

