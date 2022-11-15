Sarah Yao, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Yao, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Yao, APRN
Sarah Yao, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Sarah Yao works at
Sarah Yao's Office Locations
-
1
Bridge Health Services601 S Rancho Dr Ste D29, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 843-0551Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Yao?
Sarah Yao is an excellent nurse practitioner. She listens and never judges me. Sarah really wants to make sure I’m taking my medications and will supply me with the correct ones. The first thing she asks me is if I’m doing good with the changes of the meds or just leave them the way they are. I don’t want to ever see anyone else but Sarah. Her staff In the front office is very cool with me. I always have questions to ask them and they never ignore me. Her staff is very knowledgeable and very nice. A big thank you to Sarah and her office staff.
About Sarah Yao, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205351327
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Yao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Yao accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Yao works at
Sarah Yao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Yao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.