Sarah Yao, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Sarah Yao, APRN

Sarah Yao, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Sarah Yao works at Bridge Health Services in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Yao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bridge Health Services
    601 S Rancho Dr Ste D29, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 843-0551
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Outpatient Psychiatry
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
Schizophrenia
Suicidal Ideation
Treatment of Mood Disorders
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Sarah Yao is an excellent nurse practitioner. She listens and never judges me. Sarah really wants to make sure I’m taking my medications and will supply me with the correct ones. The first thing she asks me is if I’m doing good with the changes of the meds or just leave them the way they are. I don’t want to ever see anyone else but Sarah. Her staff In the front office is very cool with me. I always have questions to ask them and they never ignore me. Her staff is very knowledgeable and very nice. A big thank you to Sarah and her office staff.
    Debbie — Nov 15, 2022
    About Sarah Yao, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205351327
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Yao, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Yao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Yao works at Bridge Health Services in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Sarah Yao’s profile.

    Sarah Yao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Yao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

