Sari Stender, PA
Offers telehealth
Overviewof Sari Stender, PA
Sari Stender, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Physician Associates LLC3100 CONWAY RD, Orlando, FL 32812 Directions (407) 380-2216
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sari Stender?
I expected to be treated by Dr. Martich, when I first went to the office, however I got Dr. Sari and I couldn't be more satisfied with her. I have been seeing her for a year now and I wouldn't want to see anyone else. She takes the time to listen and converses with you. She is thorough. I like her a lot.
About Sari Stender, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841273406
Frequently Asked Questions
Sari Stender accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sari Stender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sari Stender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sari Stender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sari Stender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sari Stender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.