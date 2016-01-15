See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Sari Stender, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sari Stender, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overviewof Sari Stender, PA

Sari Stender, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Sari Stender works at Martich and Bickerton MDs in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Sarah Siak, PA-C
Sarah Siak, PA-C
4.8 (26)
View Profile
Lauren Leavitt, PA-C
Lauren Leavitt, PA-C
5.0 (14)
View Profile
Patricia Spitzer, PA-C
Patricia Spitzer, PA-C
4.5 (21)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Associates LLC
    3100 CONWAY RD, Orlando, FL 32812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 380-2216
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sari Stender?

    Jan 15, 2016
    I expected to be treated by Dr. Martich, when I first went to the office, however I got Dr. Sari and I couldn't be more satisfied with her. I have been seeing her for a year now and I wouldn't want to see anyone else. She takes the time to listen and converses with you. She is thorough. I like her a lot.
    Wilhelmenia Eve in Orlando, FL — Jan 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sari Stender, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Sari Stender, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sari Stender to family and friends

    Sari Stender's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sari Stender

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sari Stender, PA.

    About Sari Stender, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841273406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sari Stender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sari Stender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sari Stender works at Martich and Bickerton MDs in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Sari Stender’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sari Stender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sari Stender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sari Stender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sari Stender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sari Stender, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.