Sarina Rosen, LPC
Overview
Sarina Rosen, LPC is a Counselor in Hillsboro, OR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 230 NE 2nd Ave Ste I, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Directions (503) 297-6444
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So happy I went to see Sarina. She provided a very supportive environment.
About Sarina Rosen, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1306054473
