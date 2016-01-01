See All Psychotherapists in Miami, FL
Sarine Salama, LMHC

Psychotherapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarine Salama, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Miami, FL. 

Sarine Salama works at Live Well Therapy Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Live Well Therapy Group
    11050 SW 88th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 332-4478
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Sarine Salama, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932595766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarine Salama, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarine Salama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarine Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarine Salama works at Live Well Therapy Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Sarine Salama’s profile.

    Sarine Salama has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarine Salama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarine Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarine Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

