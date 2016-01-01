Sarita Ledet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarita Ledet, MFT
Overview
Sarita Ledet, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cupertino, CA.
Sarita Ledet works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Psychologists & Counselors Inc.20863 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste 580, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 342-0612
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarita Ledet?
About Sarita Ledet, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396948949
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarita Ledet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarita Ledet works at
4 patients have reviewed Sarita Ledet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarita Ledet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarita Ledet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarita Ledet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.