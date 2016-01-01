Sarkis Mesrobian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarkis Mesrobian, CHIRMD
Overview
Sarkis Mesrobian, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Glendale, CA.
Sarkis Mesrobian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bkp Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Center815 E Colorado St Ste 110, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 242-7997
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarkis Mesrobian?
About Sarkis Mesrobian, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1659511897
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarkis Mesrobian works at
Sarkis Mesrobian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarkis Mesrobian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarkis Mesrobian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarkis Mesrobian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.