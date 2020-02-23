Saroj Chand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Saroj Chand
Overview
Saroj Chand is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN.
Locations
Alternative Counseling Center3105 Essary Dr, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (865) 687-8990Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 8:00pmThursday12:00pm - 8:00pmFriday12:00pm - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Saroj as a counselor. She listens well, understands my feelings and issues, and addresses them professionally and completely. And, most importantly, she cares about her patients.
About Saroj Chand
- Counseling
- English
- 1962408500
Frequently Asked Questions
Saroj Chand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Saroj Chand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saroj Chand.
