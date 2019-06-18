Dr. Sarosh Cooper, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarosh Cooper, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarosh Cooper, PHD is a Psychologist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
Footprint New Jersey, LLC121 Newark Ave Ste 503, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 677-2232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
"AWESOME "HUMAN BEING, helped me with coping with depression and anxiety. I will always remember his kind words and professional guidance.
About Dr. Sarosh Cooper, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1386839942
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
