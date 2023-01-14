Saskia Wright, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Saskia Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Saskia Wright, NP
Overview
Saskia Wright, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA.
Saskia Wright works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Clinic at Morro685 Morro Ave Ste C, Morro Bay, CA 93442 Directions (805) 772-7313
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is thorough, kind, and caring. I only wish I had been going to her sooner.
About Saskia Wright, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134662638
Frequently Asked Questions
Saskia Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Saskia Wright accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Saskia Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Saskia Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saskia Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saskia Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saskia Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.