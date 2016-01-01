Dr. Saul Abraham, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saul Abraham, OD
Overview of Dr. Saul Abraham, OD
Dr. Saul Abraham, OD is an Optometrist in Mt Prospect, IL.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
-
1
Mt. Prospect Eye Care104 E Northwest Hwy, Mt Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 398-3744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AllKids Health Insurance
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Family Health Partners
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Opticare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
About Dr. Saul Abraham, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1285772400
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.