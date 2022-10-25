Overview of Dr. Saul Lipsman, DPM

Dr. Saul Lipsman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.