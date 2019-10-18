Saundra Goralski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Saundra Goralski, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Saundra Goralski, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Saundra Goralski works at
Locations
Ascension Saint Agnes Primary Care Canton2801 Foster Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 342-0333
Seton Medical Group6501 Baltimore National Pike Ste D, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (667) 234-2100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Saundra Goralski?
What a friendly, compassionate, knowledgable NP!!!
About Saundra Goralski, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1982649851
Frequently Asked Questions
Saundra Goralski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Saundra Goralski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Saundra Goralski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saundra Goralski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saundra Goralski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saundra Goralski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.