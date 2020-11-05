See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Stockton, CA
Saundra Kane, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Saundra Kane, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Saundra Kane, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA. 

Saundra Kane works at Lakeside Counseling in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Leah Fairbank
Leah Fairbank
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Counseling
    2431 W March Ln Ste 210, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 957-2676

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Saundra Kane?

Nov 05, 2020
Saundra Kane is incredibly supportive, caring and insightful. I highly recommend.
— Nov 05, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Saundra Kane, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Saundra Kane, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Saundra Kane to family and friends

Saundra Kane's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Saundra Kane

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Saundra Kane, LMFT.

About Saundra Kane, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134365539
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Saundra Kane, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Saundra Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Saundra Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Saundra Kane works at Lakeside Counseling in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Saundra Kane’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Saundra Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saundra Kane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saundra Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saundra Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Saundra Kane, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.