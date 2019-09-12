Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD
Overview of Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD
Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD is an Optometrist in Hendersonville, NC.
Dr. Lamb works at
Dr. Lamb's Office Locations
-
1
Hendersonville Opticians1733 Brevard Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 595-3011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Avesis
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Community Care Network
- Medicare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamb?
Dr Lamb is great! She caught a year in my retina and made sure I had an appointment with an opthalmologist. We definitely will be back!
About Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1447515549
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.