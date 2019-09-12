See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD

Optometry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD

Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD is an Optometrist in Hendersonville, NC. 

Dr. Lamb works at Hendersonville Opticians in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lamb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hendersonville Opticians
    1733 Brevard Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 595-3011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease
Eye Disease
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease
Eye Disease

Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Community Care Network
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447515549
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savannah Lamb, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamb works at Hendersonville Opticians in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lamb’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

