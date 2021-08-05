See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Savuol Ngo, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Savuol Ngo, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Savuol Ngo, CRNP

Savuol Ngo, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Savuol Ngo works at Excell Medical Center LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laura Felder, MD
Dr. Laura Felder, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Binh Luong, CRNP
Binh Luong, CRNP
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Margaret McCann, CRNP
Margaret McCann, CRNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Savuol Ngo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Medical Center, LLC
    521 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 440-9547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Kensington Hospital
  • Mercy Philadelphia Hospital
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital – Episcopal Campus
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Savuol Ngo?

    Aug 05, 2021
    Dr. Ngo is amazing! She is incredibly knowledgeable, compassionate and helpful. Very highly recommended.
    — Aug 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Savuol Ngo, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Savuol Ngo, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Savuol Ngo to family and friends

    Savuol Ngo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Savuol Ngo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Savuol Ngo, CRNP.

    About Savuol Ngo, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225465925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Holy Family University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Savuol Ngo, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Savuol Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Savuol Ngo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Savuol Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Savuol Ngo works at Excell Medical Center LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Savuol Ngo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Savuol Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Savuol Ngo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Savuol Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Savuol Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Savuol Ngo, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.