Savuol Ngo, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Savuol Ngo, CRNP
Savuol Ngo, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Savuol Ngo works at
Savuol Ngo's Office Locations
Excel Medical Center, LLC521 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Directions (215) 440-9547
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Kensington Hospital
- Mercy Philadelphia Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital – Episcopal Campus
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ngo is amazing! She is incredibly knowledgeable, compassionate and helpful. Very highly recommended.
About Savuol Ngo, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225465925
Education & Certifications
- Holy Family University
Frequently Asked Questions
Savuol Ngo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Savuol Ngo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Savuol Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Savuol Ngo works at
4 patients have reviewed Savuol Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Savuol Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Savuol Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.