Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail

Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail is a Nurse Practitioner in Dearborn, MI. 

Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail works at Prime Care Medical Clinic in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dearborn Medical Institute PC
    5728 Schaefer Rd Ste 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 581-8080

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508429507
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail works at Prime Care Medical Clinic in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sawsan Bazzi-Ismail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

