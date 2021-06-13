Sayeh Araghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sayeh Araghi, PA
Overview
Sayeh Araghi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.

Locations
-
1
Health Pavilion Family Care6387 Ramsey St Unit 210, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Directions (910) 609-3920
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sayeh Araghi?
great care very thorough and empathetic and compassionate
About Sayeh Araghi, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912908062
Frequently Asked Questions
Sayeh Araghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Sayeh Araghi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sayeh Araghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sayeh Araghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sayeh Araghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.