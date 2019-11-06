Scarlet Rue, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scarlet Rue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scarlet Rue, MA
Scarlet Rue, MA is a Counselor in North Canton, OH.
Scarlet Rue works at
Building Blocks Counseling Center7300 Whipple Ave NW Ste 1, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 433-2390
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
Obbs (my son) & I wish to share our Bldg Blocks exp. W/you. The staff at BB has always gone out of their way to serve our every need. Obbs began therapy W/Katie Collins about 2 yrs ago & I began W/Scarlet Rue some months later. He was suffering W/deep anxiety & depression to the point of being suicidal for months! I was terribly afraid & sad as I watched my son suffer brutally. We turned to BB hoping someone there could help us, which turned out to be the best decision we ever could've made. We're in a much better place now. The intervening, skillful therapy we've gotten at BB has helped us immensely. Obbs is no longer suicidal...THAT'S HUGE!!! Also he has hope for the future now. We've learned better ways to cope W/our daily struggles. As we continue to heal, it's so comforting to know we're not alone! TYSM Scarlet & Katie for your prof services, your overflowing love & your never-ending support. We pray you'll be blessed as much as you've blessed us. We truly love & appreciate you!
About Scarlet Rue, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1760504336
- Kent State University
Scarlet Rue accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scarlet Rue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Scarlet Rue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scarlet Rue.
