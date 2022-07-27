Scarlett Le Blanc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN
Overview of Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN
Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH.
Scarlett Le Blanc works at
Scarlett Le Blanc's Office Locations
Equitas Health Inc.1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 230, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 853-3650
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Scarlett a couple of days ago. This, following the change from a male doctor/therapist at Equitas in Dayton who moved on to new practice. I'm an older Transgender MTF who found Scarlett totally interested in my history and how I came to terms with being a Transgender woman. She quickly had me relaxed and comfortable in talking with her as I revealed my history and how I regard my transitioning. The first session was a little over 30 mins and it left me feeling good about myself. Especially when she told me I had really increased level of estrogen stemming from my hormone treatment. I'm thinking now that my transition is going to be quite an adventure now as I explore new personal opportunities to explore with her on my team.
About Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225571631
Frequently Asked Questions
Scarlett Le Blanc accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scarlett Le Blanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scarlett Le Blanc has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scarlett Le Blanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scarlett Le Blanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.