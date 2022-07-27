See All Nurse Practitioners in Dayton, OH
Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN

Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH. 

Scarlett Le Blanc works at Equitas Health Inc. in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Scarlett Le Blanc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Equitas Health Inc.
    1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 230, Dayton, OH 45402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 853-3650
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scarlett Le Blanc?

    Jul 27, 2022
    I had my first visit with Scarlett a couple of days ago. This, following the change from a male doctor/therapist at Equitas in Dayton who moved on to new practice. I'm an older Transgender MTF who found Scarlett totally interested in my history and how I came to terms with being a Transgender woman. She quickly had me relaxed and comfortable in talking with her as I revealed my history and how I regard my transitioning. The first session was a little over 30 mins and it left me feeling good about myself. Especially when she told me I had really increased level of estrogen stemming from my hormone treatment. I'm thinking now that my transition is going to be quite an adventure now as I explore new personal opportunities to explore with her on my team.
    Kimberly — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN
    How would you rate your experience with Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scarlett Le Blanc to family and friends

    Scarlett Le Blanc's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scarlett Le Blanc

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN.

    About Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225571631
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scarlett Le Blanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scarlett Le Blanc works at Equitas Health Inc. in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Scarlett Le Blanc’s profile.

    Scarlett Le Blanc has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scarlett Le Blanc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scarlett Le Blanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scarlett Le Blanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Scarlett Le Blanc, BSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.