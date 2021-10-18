See All Psychiatrists in Clarksville, TN
Scarlett Mulligan, PA-C

Psychiatry
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Scarlett Mulligan, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clarksville, TN. 

Scarlett Mulligan works at Novus Behavioral Health in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Lori Dickson, APN
Lori Dickson, APN
5.0 (1)
Locations

  1. 1
    Novus Behavioral Health
    540 Heritage Pointe Dr Ste B, Clarksville, TN 37042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 820-0242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Issues Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Scarlett Mulligan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679628713
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scarlett Mulligan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scarlett Mulligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scarlett Mulligan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Scarlett Mulligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scarlett Mulligan works at Novus Behavioral Health in Clarksville, TN. View the full address on Scarlett Mulligan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Scarlett Mulligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scarlett Mulligan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scarlett Mulligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scarlett Mulligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

