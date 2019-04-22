Schadrey Bonds, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Schadrey Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Schadrey Bonds, MSN
Schadrey Bonds, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Schadrey Bonds works at
P3 Medical Group9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 190, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 888-3148Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
P3 Medical Group4275 Burnham Ave Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 888-3221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pahrump360 S Lola Ln Ste B, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (775) 505-0810
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- One Health
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Pahrump is a small town, and finding quality healthcare can be very hit and miss. Schadrey Bonds is a jewel in the desert! I can't recommend her highly enough. She is a perfect combination of egghead and compassionate caregiver ??. She can explain thoroughly the effectiveness of a treatment or a medication, without making your head spin. I've seen many medical folks in my day, and I would put Schadrey Bonds in the top 5 for sure. I am so pleased that she is here in our community!
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1023475282
Schadrey Bonds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Schadrey Bonds accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Schadrey Bonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Schadrey Bonds works at
5 patients have reviewed Schadrey Bonds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Schadrey Bonds.
