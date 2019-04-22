See All Family Doctors in Henderson, NV
Schadrey Bonds, MSN

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Schadrey Bonds, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Schadrey Bonds works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and Pahrump, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    P3 Medical Group
    9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 190, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 888-3148
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    P3 Medical Group
    4275 Burnham Ave Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 888-3221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pahrump
    360 S Lola Ln Ste B, Pahrump, NV 89048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 505-0810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Arthritis
Acne
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • One Health
    • SelectHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2019
    Pahrump is a small town, and finding quality healthcare can be very hit and miss. Schadrey Bonds is a jewel in the desert! I can't recommend her highly enough. She is a perfect combination of egghead and compassionate caregiver ??. She can explain thoroughly the effectiveness of a treatment or a medication, without making your head spin. I've seen many medical folks in my day, and I would put Schadrey Bonds in the top 5 for sure. I am so pleased that she is here in our community!
    About Schadrey Bonds, MSN

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023475282
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Schadrey Bonds, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Schadrey Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Schadrey Bonds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Schadrey Bonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Schadrey Bonds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Schadrey Bonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Schadrey Bonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Schadrey Bonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

