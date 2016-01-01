Schawana Thaxton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Schawana Thaxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Schawana Thaxton, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Schawana Thaxton, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Schawana Thaxton works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Jefferson Village11260 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 331-6951
-
2
Oak Street Health Hazel Park1142 E 9 MILE RD, Hazel Park, MI 48030 Directions (248) 278-1536
-
3
Oak Street Health Rosedale Park18610 Fenkell St, Detroit, MI 48223 Directions (313) 331-6953
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Schawana Thaxton?
About Schawana Thaxton, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1306928395
Frequently Asked Questions
Schawana Thaxton accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Schawana Thaxton using Healthline FindCare.
Schawana Thaxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Schawana Thaxton works at
Schawana Thaxton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Schawana Thaxton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Schawana Thaxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Schawana Thaxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.