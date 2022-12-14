See All Physicians Assistants in Olympia, WA
Scott Adams, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Scott Adams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Olympia, WA. 

Scott Adams works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
    3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 786-8990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Injuries
Splinting
Arthritis
Injuries
Splinting

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Being in and out of hospitals since I was a kid I can Scott Adams is the best. He's professional, attentive and kind. I highly recommend him.
    LS — Dec 14, 2022
    About Scott Adams, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558642066
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Adams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Adams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Adams works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Scott Adams’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Scott Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

