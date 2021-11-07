See All Counselors in Ventura, CA
Scott Barrella, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Scott Barrella, MS

Counseling
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Scott Barrella, MS is a Counselor in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Counseling, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California Lutheran University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.

Scott Barrella works at Cornerstone Counseling Center Ventura in Ventura, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Counseling Center Ventura
    4587 Telephone Rd Ste 210, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 305-0068
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Counseling Thousand Oaks Location
    1 Church Rd # 1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 390-6384
  3. 3
    Cornerstone Counseling
    1633 Erringer Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 390-6384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Autism
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scott Barrella?

    Nov 07, 2021
    This program is an excellent tool to learn and improve your partnership and parenting skills. Scott Barrella is not only is an amazing instructor but also an excellent coach who mentors his students in good faith. He helps his students overcome and learn from their past poor choices, showing them a path to turn their lives around and succeed. Scott is always available, responsive, and supportive to help his students with any questions of his own volition. This program has helped me tremendously to get through my situation and it has become part of my routine life!
    Nick. N — Nov 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scott Barrella, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Scott Barrella, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scott Barrella to family and friends

    Scott Barrella's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scott Barrella

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scott Barrella, MS.

    About Scott Barrella, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194957183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California Lutheran University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Barrella, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Barrella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Barrella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Scott Barrella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Barrella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Barrella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Barrella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Scott Barrella, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.