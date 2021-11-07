Scott Barrella, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Barrella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Barrella, MS
Overview
Scott Barrella, MS is a Counselor in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Counseling, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California Lutheran University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.
Scott Barrella works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Counseling Center Ventura4587 Telephone Rd Ste 210, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 305-0068
-
2
Cornerstone Counseling Thousand Oaks Location1 Church Rd # 1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Directions (805) 390-6384
-
3
Cornerstone Counseling1633 Erringer Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 390-6384
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Barrella?
This program is an excellent tool to learn and improve your partnership and parenting skills. Scott Barrella is not only is an amazing instructor but also an excellent coach who mentors his students in good faith. He helps his students overcome and learn from their past poor choices, showing them a path to turn their lives around and succeed. Scott is always available, responsive, and supportive to help his students with any questions of his own volition. This program has helped me tremendously to get through my situation and it has become part of my routine life!
About Scott Barrella, MS
- Counseling
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194957183
Education & Certifications
- California Lutheran University
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Barrella accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Barrella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Barrella works at
16 patients have reviewed Scott Barrella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Barrella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Barrella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Barrella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.