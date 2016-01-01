Dr. Scott Collier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Collier, PHD
Overview
Dr. Scott Collier, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
11260 N Tatum Blvd Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85028
(602) 456-2246
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Collier, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669597282
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.