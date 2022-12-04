See All Nurse Practitioners in Murfreesboro, TN
Scott Dempsey, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Scott Dempsey, NP

Scott Dempsey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Scott Dempsey works at Limited To Official Federal Duties Only in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Scott Dempsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Limited To Official Federal Duties Only
    3400 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 867-6000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 04, 2022
He is very knowledgeable !! Has an excellent way of communicating.... Explains your medical information in a way that you can understand it. He's the BEST !!
Lisa P. — Dec 04, 2022
Photo: Scott Dempsey, NP
About Scott Dempsey, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336155472
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Scott Dempsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Scott Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Scott Dempsey works at Limited To Official Federal Duties Only in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Scott Dempsey’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Scott Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Dempsey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

