Scott Derouen, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Scott Derouen, CH is a Chiropractor in Lake Charles, LA. 

Scott Derouen works at Center for Chiropractic and Rehabilitation, Lake Charles, LA in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Chiropractic and Rehabilitation
    1210 E Mcneese St, Lake Charles, LA 70607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 502-5303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Monica B. in Lake Charles, LA — Nov 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Scott Derouen, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720062177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Derouen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Derouen works at Center for Chiropractic and Rehabilitation, Lake Charles, LA in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Scott Derouen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Scott Derouen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Derouen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Derouen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Derouen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

