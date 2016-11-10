Scott Derouen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Derouen, CH
Overview
Scott Derouen, CH is a Chiropractor in Lake Charles, LA.
Scott Derouen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Chiropractic and Rehabilitation1210 E Mcneese St, Lake Charles, LA 70607 Directions (337) 502-5303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Derouen?
Dr. Derouen and his staff do a wonderful job of making each patient feel like they are family. The office is filled with positive energy from the moment you walk in and the services they offer are amazing - especially the hands on adjustments and the massages. Every person I have referred has come back and thanked me a lot! They get you in and out.
About Scott Derouen, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720062177
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Derouen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Derouen works at
2 patients have reviewed Scott Derouen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Derouen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Derouen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Derouen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.