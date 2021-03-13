Scott Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Duncan, PSY
Overview
Scott Duncan, PSY is a Psychologist in Suwanee, GA.
Scott Duncan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suwanee Psychology2910 Horizon Park Dr Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 271-8989
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Duncan?
After reading the previous reviews I was trepidatious about my appointment w/ Dr. Duncan. However, I found his bedside manner to be professional and personable. I would recommend this Dr. to a friend.
About Scott Duncan, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1275608770
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Duncan works at
28 patients have reviewed Scott Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.