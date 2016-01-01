See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Drexel Hill, PA
Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD

Optometry
4.8 (129)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD

Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD is an Optometrist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Edmonds works at Edmonds Eye Associates in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Frazer, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edmonds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Valley Eye Associates
    3300 Township Line Rd Ste 101, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 449-2540
  2. 2
    Great Valley Eye Associates
    623 Swedesford Rd, Frazer, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-9300
  3. 3
    Wills Eye Office
    840 Walnut St Ste 1010, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3450
  4. 4
    Great Valley Eye Associates
    600 Swedesford Rd # 623, Frazer, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Brain Injury
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Brain Injury

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Concussion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245276328
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edmonds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

