Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD
Overview of Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD
Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD is an Optometrist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Edmonds' Office Locations
Great Valley Eye Associates3300 Township Line Rd Ste 101, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 449-2540
Great Valley Eye Associates623 Swedesford Rd, Frazer, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-9300
Wills Eye Office840 Walnut St Ste 1010, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3450
Great Valley Eye Associates600 Swedesford Rd # 623, Frazer, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD
- Optometry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245276328
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Edmonds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmonds accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmonds.
