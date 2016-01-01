Overview of Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD

Dr. Scott Edmonds, OD is an Optometrist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Edmonds works at Edmonds Eye Associates in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Frazer, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.