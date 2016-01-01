See All Chiropractors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Scott Fournier, DC

Chiropractic
4.8 (27)
Dr. Scott Fournier, DC is a Chiropractor in Lafayette, LA. 

Dr. Fournier works at Fournier Chiropractic & Rehab in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

  1. 1
    Fournier Chiropractic & Rehab
    2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 202, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 221-0927

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Applied Kinesiology (AK)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Scott Fournier, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1881849701
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Fournier, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fournier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fournier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fournier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fournier works at Fournier Chiropractic & Rehab in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Fournier’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fournier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fournier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fournier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fournier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

