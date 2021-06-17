Scott Greenwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Greenwood, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Scott Greenwood, NP
Scott Greenwood, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Scott Greenwood works at
Scott Greenwood's Office Locations
Optimum Care Clinic-arlington902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 417-9334
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Highly Recommend Scott! He is very kind, attentive and knowledgeable!
About Scott Greenwood, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Greenwood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Scott Greenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Greenwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.