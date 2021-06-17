See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, TX
Scott Greenwood, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Scott Greenwood, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Scott Greenwood, NP

Scott Greenwood, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX. 

Scott Greenwood works at Texas Health Adult Care in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Munzon, NP
Rebecca Munzon, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Gibson Hernandez, RN
Gibson Hernandez, RN
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Scott Greenwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optimum Care Clinic-arlington
    902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 417-9334
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scott Greenwood?

    Jun 17, 2021
    Highly Recommend Scott! He is very kind, attentive and knowledgeable!
    — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scott Greenwood, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Scott Greenwood, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scott Greenwood to family and friends

    Scott Greenwood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scott Greenwood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scott Greenwood, NP.

    About Scott Greenwood, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699091728
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Greenwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Greenwood works at Texas Health Adult Care in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Scott Greenwood’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Scott Greenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Greenwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Scott Greenwood, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.